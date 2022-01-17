LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Superstar LeBron James issued an apology to Los Angeles Lakers fans Sunday after the team’s latest setback.

The Denver Nuggets torched the Lakers by 37 points Saturday night. After a four-game winning streak, the Lakers have lost three straight to drop under .500.

They have a 21-22 record and are clinging to the No. 8 seed in the competitive Western Conference.

“#LakerNation I apologize and I promise we’ll be better!” James tweeted Sunday.

The Lakers came into the season with championship aspirations after trading for future hall of famer Russell Westbrook in the offseason. However, they have sorely underachieved.

With the oldest average roster in the NBA, their stars have struggled to stay on the court. James and Anthony Davis have missed a combined 28 games this season due to injuries. Davis has been out with a sprained MCL since mid-December.

Lakers legend Magic Johnson also called out the team after Saturday’s embarrassing loss.

After being blown out by the Nuggets 133-96, we as Lakes fans can accept being outplayed but we deserve more than a lack of effort and no sense of urgency. Owner Jeanie Buss, you deserve better.”

Magic served as president of basketball operations for the Lakers for about two years, from February 2017 until April 2019, when, just prior to the final game of the regular season, he abruptly announced he was stepping down. Johnson told reporters he was resigning even before he informed Buss. He was purportedly integral in convincing James to join the Lakers.

