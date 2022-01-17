LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – There will be multiple tributes in Los Angeles Monday to honor acting legend Betty White on what would have been her 100th birthday.
The “Be More Like Betty” mural located in the 7700 block of Melrose Avenue in the Fairfax District was created to honor White’s work with animal rescue groups.
The mural, which took 15 hours to complete by artist Corie Mattie, includes a QR code that fans can scan and then donate directly to Wagmor Pets, a Studio City dog rescue that White worked with.
Meanwhile, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti will be on hand for a tribute to White at 9:45 a.m. at the L.A. Zoo. White was a longtime supporter of the zoo. The tribute will be held at the Allen Ludden Plaza, named for White’s late husband. White supported the L.A. Zoo for more than five decades.
Meanwhile, Pink’s Hot Dogs and Madame Tussauds are also honoring White. Fans can stop by Pink’s and purchase the famous “Betty White Naked Hot Dog,” with all proceeds going to the L.A. Zoo. For any donation amount, meanwhile, fans can also take a picture with White’s wax figure at Tussauds.
White died on Dec. 31 at the age of 99. “The Golden Girls” actress had the longest-running career in television history as a woman, having starred in shows since 1939.