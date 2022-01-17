SHERMAN OAKS (CBSLA) — Authorities were investigating the death of a 42-year-0ld homeless man, who was found dead in a parking structure on Monday.
Investigators with the Los Angeles Police Department reported to the scene located on North Sepulveda Boulevard at around 8:40 a.m., where authorities found the man’s body.
A statement from LAPD report revealed that officers believe foul play may have something to do with his death, and the body bore wounds, “consistent with injuries caused by a vehicle.”
The report also indicated that the man was known to live on streets in the Van Nuys area. His identity is withheld pending notification of next of kin.
Authorities urge anyone with information to contact LAPD Valley Bureau Homicide at (818) 374-9550.
