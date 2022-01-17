DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Healthy Housing Foundation hosted a groundbreaking and dedication ceremony Sunday on downtown’s Skid Row for a new building bringing more affordable housing options to Los Angeles.
The Renaissance Center, a planned 216-unit, 15-story modular building, will provide housing for extremely-low-income and formerly homeless individuals.
When completed, the center will become the thirteenth site purchased by the foundation and repurposed for affordable housing since 2017.
Organizers said Sunday’s ceremony also honored Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and his advocacy for the civil and human rights of the disenfranchised, and the homeless.