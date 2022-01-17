LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — As a powerful winter storm rages on along the Eastern coast of the United States, dozens of flights to and from Southern California were cancelled on Monday.
Los Angeles International Airport reported at least 35 flights heading into or out of their terminals canceled, while John Wayne Airport reported at least 22.
This is another day in a longer trend of canceled flights, as the storm continues to rage after pummeling the East Coast over the weekend. Thus far the storm has caused thousands of flights nationwide to remain grounded, and meteorologists expect the storm to last until at least Tuesday.
