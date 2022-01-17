LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A COVID-19 testing site was opened at Echo Park Lake over the weekend replacing a former site on Reservoir St.
READ MORE: 3 Men Arrested In Fatal Stabbing In Koreatown
Free tests are being offered at the location Mondays through Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., but the site was closed Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Appointments are required and can be made at coronavirus.lacity.org/testing.READ MORE: 3 Teens Killed In Pasadena Crash
The site was moved from Reservoir Street to provide a “more convenient user experience,” Councilman Mitch O’Farrell said.
The site is capable of conducting between 1,500 and 2,000 tests on days with the highest demand.
On Monday, Los Angeles County reported 31,576 new cases of COVID-19 and 27 additional deaths.MORE NEWS: LA County COVID Patient Numbers Inch Upward; 27 More Deaths Reported
(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)