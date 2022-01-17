LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Concrete will be poured Tuesday for the last of 20 arches on the Sixth Street Viaduct.
Crews will pour 260 cubic yards of concrete starting at 9:30 a.m. marking a major milestone for the project to replace the bridge connecting the Arts District and Boyle Heights.
More than 65 truckloads of concrete are needed per arch, according to the Los Angeles Bureau of Engineering.
The final arch is expected to take between 12 and 14 hours.
The $588 million project to replace the previous bridge is expected to be completed this summer.
The $588 million project to replace the previous bridge is expected to be completed this summer.

The project was funded by the Federal Highway Transportation Administration, Caltrans and the city of Los Angeles.
