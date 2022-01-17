WINNETKA (CBSLA) — Los Angeles Police Department officers were on the scene of a fatal crash involving a pedestrian that occurred in Winnetka on Monday evening, at around 6:20 p.m.
Authorities were called to the scene on Winnetka Avenue near John A. Sutter Middle School, where they found the body of a pedestrian that was struck and killed by a vehicle.
The person was pronounced dead at the scene, and an investigation is underway to determine whether or not the incident was a hit-and-run.
Their name was withheld pending notification of next of kin by LAPD.
(© Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)