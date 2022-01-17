MALIBU (CBSLA) — Rescue crews are scouring a portion of an 8,000-acre state park after seven hikers, three of whom are injured, went missing on Monday.
Both the Los Angeles County Fire Department and Sheriff's Department are at Malibu Creek State Park searching for the hikers. According to LASD, deputies have located and airlifted two of the seven hikers. According to LASD, the three people injured are "not badly" hurt and can still move.
Rescue helicopters are also flying over the search area. According to authorities, the five missing hikers have yet to be located but are in contact with rescue crews.
