PARAMOUNT (CBSLA) – At least one person was killed in a multivehicle wreck on the 105 Freeway in Paramount early Monday morning.
The wreck occurred at 3:20 a.m. on the eastbound 105 Freeway near Garfield Avenue, just west of the 710 Freeway, according to California Highway Patrol.
There were up to seven vehicles involved, CHP told CBSLA. One of the cars caught fire.
At least one person died in the crash, CHP said. It’s unclear if there were any injuries. The victim was not immediately identified.
The circumstances of the wreck were unclear, although it had been raining, and roads were slick and wet.
A Sig Alert was in effect and all eastbound lanes of the 105 Freeway were blocked as of 4:30 a.m. Traffic was being diverted at Garfield Avenue.