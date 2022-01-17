PASADENA (CBSLA) — Three teenage boys were killed Sunday evening in a vehicle crash in Pasadena.
The crash was reported around 8:25 p.m. Sunday on Michillinda Avenue south of Foothill Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol.
According to CHP, 17-year-old Andy Bae was driving a 2005 Honda south on Michillinda Avenue, accompanied by two male passengers, 17-year-old Nicholas Torres and 16-year-old Eric Gullekson.
“For unknown reasons at this time, the driver lost control of his vehicle and collided with the raised concrete curb edge,” the CHP reported.
"He continued westbound and collided with the chain-link fence," the CHP reported. "The vehicle then collided with (a) descending dirt/shrub embankment and rolled over."
Andy and Eric died at the scene, according to the CHP. Torres, who was from Monterey Park, later died at a hospital.
It was not immediately clear what caused the crash. An investigation was ongoing.
Anyone with information on the crash was urged to call the CHP Altadena Area office at 626-296-8100.
