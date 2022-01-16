ROSEMEAD (CBSLA) — Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for missing Rosemead man, Mario David Arambula.
Arambula, 71-years-old, was last seen at around 2 p.m. on January 13 at his residence on Rosemead Boulevard.
He is 5-feet, 8-inches tall with gray hair, brown eyes, and a beard. He has both the words “Alice” and “Steph” tattooed on his chest, as well as a depiction of a butterfly.
Arambula suffers from high blood pressure and cataracts.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts was asked to call the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department missing person unit at (323) 890-5500 or 911.
