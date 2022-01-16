SOUTH EL MONTE (CBSLA) — The body of a pedestrian was discovered on a roadway in South El Monte on Sunday evening.
According to a report from California Highway Patrol, the body was located near the intersection of Durfee Avenue and Rosemead Boulevard at around 6 p.m.
The person was pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity is withheld pending notification of next of kin.
The incident is pending investigation, as it is unclear if they were struck by a vehicle.
