LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Associated Press announced the All-Pro Teams for the 2021 season on Friday, with five players being unanimously voted in.

Voting falls on the shoulders of a panel of media members across the nation, covering all 32 NFL teams.

For the Los Angeles Rams, three of their players made the First-Team roster, while no Chargers were named, though three were named as Second-Team All-Pro players.

For the seventh time in his eight year career, defensive tackle Aaron Donald has earned a spot as a First-Team All-Pro. It’s actually the seventh-straight year that he’s been named for the prestigious accolade, and the third unanimous vote he’s gotten since 2018. It goes without saying that Donald is one of, if not the most dominant defensive player in the league.

Cooper Kupp was also unanimously selected for his first ever All-Pro selection, following the record-setting year the wide receiver had in 2021, in which he set NFL records for most yards from scrimmage by a wide receiver (1,965), most consecutive games with 90+ receiving yards (13) and most games with 90+ receiving yards in a season (16), well as leading the league in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns.

Cornerback Jalen Ramsey was also named as a First-Team All-Pro selection, following another lockdown year for the defensive back.

Davante Adams of the Green Bay Packers, Jonathan Taylor of the Indianapolis Colts and T.J. Watt of the Pittsburgh Steelers were the other three unanimous First-Team All-Pro selections.

While no Chargers were named to the First-Team, left tackle Rashawn Slater, center Corey Linsley and kick returner Andre Roberts were all named to the Second-Team.

Other local players receiving votes, but not enough to make it onto either roster are Chargers safety Derwin James, Chargers linebacker Joey Bosa,

Rams placekicker Matt Gay and Rams punter Johnny Hekker.

The Rams, Packers, Colts, Cowboys and Ravens each had three players named as First-Team All-Pro, the most in the league.

The full All-Pro selections, First-Team and Second-Team (with votes):

First-Team

Offense

Quarterback

– Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers (34 votes; Four-time First-Team, One-time Second-Team)

– Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts (50 votes; First All-Pro Selection)

– Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens (41 votes; First All-Pro Selection)

– Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams (50 votes; First All-Pro Selection)

– Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers (50 votes; Second All-Pro Selection)

– Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers (21 votes; First All-Pro Selection)

– Trent Williams, San Francisco 49ers (46 votes; First-time First-Team, One-time Second-Team)

– Tristan Wirfs, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (37 votes; First All-Pro Selection)

– Joel Bitonio, Cleveland Browns (28 votes; First-time First-Team, Three-time Second-Team)

– Zack Martin, Dallas Cowboys (46 votes; Five-time First-Team, Two-time Second-Team)

– Jason Kelce, Philadelphia Eagles (21 votes; Four-time First-Team)

Defense

Edge Rushers

– T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers (50 votes; Three-time First-Team, One-time Second-Team)

– Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns (29 votes; Two-time First-Team, One-time Second-Team)

– Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams (50 votes; Seven-time First-Team)

– Cameron Heyward, Pittsburgh Steelers (19 votes; Three-time First-Team, One-time Second-Team)

– Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys (46 votes; First All-Pro Selection)

– Darius Leonard, Indianapolis Colts (44 votes; Three-time First-Team, One-time Second-Team)

– De’Vondre Campbell, Green Bay Packers (18 votes; First All-Pro Selection)

– Trevon Diggs, Dallas Cowboys (33 votes; First All-Pro Selection)

– Jalen Ramsey, Los Angeles Rams (32 votes; Three-time First-Team)

– Kevin Byard, Tennessee Titans (41 votes; Two-time First-Team)

– Jordan Poyer, Buffalo Bills (12 votes; First-time All-Pro Selection)

Special Teams

Placekicker

– Justin Tucker, Baltimore Ravens (40 votes; Five-time First-Team, Two-time Second-Team)

– A.J. Cole, Las Vegas Raiders (21 votes; First-time All-Pro Selection)

– Braxton Berrios, New York Jets (27 votes; First-time All-Pro Selection)

– Devin Duvernay, Baltimore Ravens (28 votes; First-time All-Pro Selection)

– J.T. Gray, New Orleans Saints (18 votes; First-time First-Team, One-time Second-Team)

– Luke Rhodes, Indianapolis Colts (22 votes; First-time First-Team, One-time Second-Team)

Second-Team

Offense

Quarterback

– Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (16 votes; Three-time First-Team, Three-time Second-Team)

– No Selection

– Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs (9 votes; Three-time First-Team, Three-time Second-Team)

– Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings (20 votes; Two-time Second-Team)

– Ja’Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals (9 votes; First-time All-Pro Selection)

– Rashawn Slater, Los Angeles Chargers (2 votes; First-time All-Pro Selection)

– Lane Johnson, Philadelphia Eagles (10 votes; One-time First-Team, One-time Second-Team)

– Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis Colts (13 votes; Three-time First-Team, One-time Second-Team)

– Wyatt Teller, Cleveland Browns (2 votes; Two-time Second-Team)

– Corey Linsley, Los Angeles Chargers (11 votes; One-time First-Team, One-time Second-Team)

Defense

Edge Rushers

– Robert Quinn, Chicago Bears (9 votes; One-time First-Team, One-time Second-Team)

– Maxx Crosby, Las Vegas Raiders (6 votes; First-time All-Pro Selection)

– Chris Jones, Kansas City Chiefs (10 votes; Three-time Second-Team)

– Jeffery Simmons, Tennessee Titans (10 votes; First-time All-Pro Selection)

– Demario Davis, New Orleans Saints (10 votes; One-time First-Team, Two-time Second-Team)

– Roquan Smith, Chicago Bears (10 votes; Two-time Second-Team)

– Bobby Wagner, Seattle Seahawks (7 votes; Six-time First-Team, Two-time Second-Team)

– J.C. Jackson, New England Patriots (25 votes; First-time All-Pro Selection)

– A.J. Terrell, Atlanta Falcons (8 votes; First-time All-Pro Selection)

– Justin Simmons, Denver Broncos (10 votes; Two-time Second-Team)

– Micah Hyde, Buffalo Bills (10 votes; Two-time Second-Team)

– Budda Baker, Arizona Cardinals (10 votes; Two-time First-Team, One-time Second-Team)

Special Teams

Placekicker

– Daniel Carlson, Las Vegas Raiders (8 votes; First-time All-Pro Selection)

– Bryan Anger, Dallas Cowboys (18 votes; First-time All-Pro Selection)

– Andre Roberts, Los Angeles Chargers (13 votes; One-time First-Team, Two-time Second-Team)

– Jakeem Grant, Chicago Bears (20 votes; Two-time Second-Team)

– Matthew Slater, New England Patriots (10 votes; Two-time First-Team, Three-time Second-Team)

– Ashton Dulin, Indianapolis Colts (10 votes; First-time All-Pro Selection)

– Josh Harris, Atlanta Falcons (12 votes; First-time All-Pro Selection)

Others Receiving Votes

– C Creed Humphrey, Kansas City Chiefs (10 votes)

– KR Kene Nwangwu, Minnesota Vikings (7 votes)

– LG Joe Thuney, Kansas City Chiefs (6 votes; One-time Second-Team)

– RUSH Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers (5 votes)

– Int. Lineman DeForest Buckner, Indianapolis Colts (5 votes; One-time First-Team, One-time Second-Team)

– P Michael Dickson, Seattle Seahawks (5 votes; One-time First-Team)

– S Derwin James, Los Angeles Chargers (5 votes; One-time First-Team, One-time Second-Team)

– C Ryan Jensen, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5 votes)

– LS Morgan Cox, Tennessee Titans (4 votes; One-time First-Team)

– LS Trent Sieg, Las Vegas Raiders (4 votes)

– ST Matt Adams, Indianapolis Colts (3 votes)

– LS Joe Cardona, New England Patriots (3 votes)

– P Logan Cooke, Jacksonville Jaguars (3 votes)

– LB Lavonte David, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3 votes; One-time First-Team, Two-time Second-Team)

– S Quandre Diggs, Seattle Seahawks (3 votes)

– LB Matthew Judon, New England Patriots (3 votes)

– ST Miles Killebrew, Pittsburgh Steelers (3 votes)

– C Ryan Kelly, Indianapolis Colts, (3 votes; One-time Second-Team)

– LS Nick Moore, Baltimore Ravens (3 votes)

– RT Brian O’Neill, Minnesota Vikings (3 votes)

– S Marcus Williams, New Orleans Saints (3 votes)

– Int. Lineman Jonathan Allen, Washington Football Team (2 votes)

– PR Braxton Berrios, New York Jets (2 votes; received votes for two separate positions)

– Int. Lineman Kenny Clark, Green Bay Packers (2 votes)

– ST Frankie Luvu, Carolina Panthers (2 votes)

– LG Ali Marpet, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2 votes)

– LB Foye Oluokun, Atlanta Falcons (2 votes)

– LB Denzel Perryman, Las Vegas Raiders (2 votes)

– S Adrian Phillips, New England Patriots (2 votes; One-time First-Team)

– Int. Lineman Vita Vea, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2 votes)

– ST Nick Bellore, Seattle Seahawks (1 vote)

– RUSH Joey Bosa, Los Angeles Chargers (1 vote)

– LB Jordyn Brooks, Seattle Seahawks (1 vote)

– LT Orlando Brown Jr., Kansas City Chiefs (1 vote)

– KR Devin Duvernay, Baltimore Ravens (1 vote; received votes for two separate positions)

– LB Tremaine Edmunds, Buffalo Bills (1 vote)

– S Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh Steelers (1 vote; Two-time First-Team)

– K Nick Folk, New England Patriots (1 vote)

– K Matt Gay, Los Angeles Rams (1 vote)

– KR Jakeem Grant, Chicago Bears (1 vote; received votes for two separate positions)

– P Johnny Hekker, Los Angeles Rams (1 vote; Four-time First-Team)

– P Cameron Johnston, Houston Texans (1 vote)

– CB Marshon Lattimore, New Orleans Saints (1 vote)

– P Sam Martin, Denver Broncos (1 vote)

– RG Shaq Mason, New England Patriots (1 vote)

– S Tyrann Mathieu, Kansas City Chiefs (1 vote; Three-time First-Team, One-time Second-Team)

– KR Isaiah McKenzie, Buffalo Bills (1 vote)

– LB Matt Milano, Buffalo Bills (1 vote)

– LB C.J. Mosley, New York Jets (1 vote; Four-time Second-Team)

– LG Roger Saffold, Tennessee Titans (1 vote; One-time Second-Team)

– RG Brandon Scherff, Washington Football Team (1 vote; One-time First-Team)

– CB Darius Slay, Philadelphia Eagles, (1 vote; One-time First-Team)

– S Harrison Smith, Minnesota Vikings (1 vote; One-time First-Team, One-time Second-Team)

– LT Tyron Smith, Dallas Cowboys (1 vote; Two-time First-Team, Two-time Second-Team)

– ST E.J. Speed, Indianapolis Colts (1 vote)

– ST Derek Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers (1 vote)

– LB Devin White, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1 vote; One-time Second-Team)

– S Antoine Winfield Jr., Tamp Bay Buccaneers (1 vote)