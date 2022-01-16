NORTH HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — One person was severely injured in a house fire in North Hollywood on Sunday evening.
Los Angeles Fire Department crews were on the scene of the one-story house fire on Agnes Avenue, that began outside, before quickly spreading to the garage of the home, and again back outside.
The fire was extinguished within 15 minutes, and over 20 firefighters were sent to battle the blaze.
While they were fighting the flames, firefighters encountered a man who had second-degree burns to his hands and legs. He was transported to a nearby hospital in serious condition.
