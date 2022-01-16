LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Kings placed forward Adrian Kempe into COVID-19 protocols on Sunday.
This does not necessarily mean that Kempe tested positive for the virus, it could also indicate that he came in close-contact with someone who was positive.
For Kempe to return to play, he must either quarantine for five days and produce a negative test. He becomes the second player on the Kings to be place into protocols, following Carl Grundstrom, who was placed on the list on January 6. Martin Frk was recently in COVID-19 protocols, but was removed on January 9.
Kempe is the team's leading goal-scorer this season, adding one more in Saturday's victory over the Seattle Kraken.
He was also just named to his first All-Star Game on Thursday.