LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Hundreds of local students will be pounding the pavement Sunday as they tackle a half-marathon in Pasadena.
The 13.1 mile course was expected to get underway at the Rose Bowl.READ MORE: Video: Small Boat Capsizes In Ventura Harbor During Tsunami Threat
Among its participants were Students Run LA, a program that teaches at-risk youth long-term goals through continuous races.READ MORE: Health Officials Describe Winter COVID Surge At 'Near Crisis Level'
“It is an opportunity to make them understand that they are young, youthful, that they really haven’t reached their peak and that they have a long road ahead of them, that they can achieve long-term goals,” said Sam Scruggs, who works at Locke High School with Students Run LA.
Scruggs added that the program assist its participants in knowing that they can accomplish anything.MORE NEWS: Legal Battle Over Prince's $156 Million Estate Comes To An End
“It gives me a sense of accomplishment and knowing that I am able to run 13.1 miles,” said Denise Garcia, a runner. “Every time I check my pace, it gets better. It makes me feel like I’m able to accomplish anything.”