SoCal Sweep: Oregon Follows UCLA Upset With Win Vs No. 5 USCAfter starting the season 13-0, USC has now lost two of their last three games - the latest coming on Saturday evening when the Ducks soared past the Trojans on the back of 28 points from Will Richardson.

No. 3 UCLA Beats Oregon St., 81-65, Behind Juzang's 24 PointsLed by Johnny Juzang and his 24 points, the Bruins bounced back from their brutal overtime loss earlier this week.

Adrian Kempe, Phillip Danault Lead Kings Past Kraken 3-1All-Star Adrian Kempe scored the first of three goals for the Kings on Saturday, followed by two from Phillip Danault, as they cruised past the Kraken, who have now lost nine-straight.