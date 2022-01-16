WEST COVINA (CBSLA) — Authorities on Sunday continued to investigate the circumstances surrounding a fatal collision involving a pedestrian in West Covina.
The crash unfolded just before 6 a.m. Saturday in the 3000 block of Valley Avenue. It was then that authorities responded and located the female pedestrian with head trauma. She died at the scene.
Police said the driver remained at the scene and was cooperating with authorities.
Anyone with information was asked to contact the West Covina Police Department’s tipline at (626) 939-8688.