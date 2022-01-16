ECHO PARK (CBSLA) — California Highway Patrol reported the finding of a body on the shoulder of the southbound 101 Freeway near Echo Park on Sunday morning.
The body of a man was discovered at around 8 a.m., and authorities estimate the individual’s age was somewhere in their 60’s.
The L.A. Coroner’s Office sent a representative to the scene shortly after the incident was initially reported.
