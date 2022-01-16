STANTON (CBSLA) — Orange County Sheriff’s Department deputies are seeking public assistance in the location of a driver involved in a hit-and-run that took place in Stanton on Sunday morning.
The incident occurred at around 2:45 a.m. on Beach Boulevard and Lampson Avenue, when a vehicle struck and killed a female pedestrian before fleeing the scene. It is reported that the vehicle involved is suspected to be a 2007 to 2009 Toyota Camry.
Authorities arrived after the suspect had already fled, leaving them to find the woman’s body. Their initial report indicated that the woman was somewhere in her 50’s, and it was unclear whether the woman died at the scene, or at a medical facility at a later time.
Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact the Sheriff’s Deputies at (714) 647-7000.
