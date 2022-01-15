SUN VALLEY (CBSLA) — A man was fatally stabbed in Sun Valley on Saturday morning, prompting an investigation from Los Angeles Police Department detectives.
The incident was reported just prior to 8 a.m., and when authorities arrived on the scene, located at the intersection of Cleon Avenue and Stagg Street, they found a man suffering from multiple stab wounds.
He was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim’s identity was withheld pending notification of next of kin, though authorities did disclose that he was 40-years-old.
While no additional information on the suspect was available, it was made clear that they are still at large.
Anyone with information on this stabbing was asked to call LAPD’s Valley Bureau homicide detectives at (818) 374-9550.
