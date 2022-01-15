LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Los Angeles-area law enforcement authorities were monitoring local Jewish houses of worship Saturday after hearing about a hostage situation at a synagogue in Texas.
“We’re closely following a hostage situation that is taking place at a synagogue in Colleyville, TX,” the Los Angeles Police Department tweeted Saturday afternoon. “We’re working with our federal partners, increasing patrols around synagogues in LA as a precautionary measure, and conducting community outreach to ensure the safety of Angelenos.”READ MORE: Man Killed Trying To Break Up Fight In Koreatown
The city of Beverly Hills also reported that the Beverly Hills Police Department would increase patrols around Jewish houses of worship, out of an abundance of caution.
No threats were reported in Southern California.READ MORE: LA County Confirms More Than 28,000 COVID Deaths; Reports Highest Number of Daily New Deaths Since April 2021
At least four people were taken hostage Saturday at the Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, outside the Dallas/Fort Worth area, according to multiple reports.
The FBI’s crisis negotiating team was on the scene.MORE NEWS: Murray, Stafford Seek First Playoff Wins When Cards Visit LA
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)
We’re closely following a hostage situation that is taking place at a synagogue in Colleyville, TX. We’re working with our federal partners, increasing patrols around synagogues in LA as a precautionary measure, and conducting community outreach to ensure the safety of Angelenos. https://t.co/ASQ9hRChVH
— LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) January 15, 2022