COMTPON (CBSLA) — Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department investigators are currently searching for the suspect in a fatal shooting that occurred in Compton on Friday afternoon.
A woman, who’s identity is currently being withheld pending notification of next of kin, was fatally shot on the 1400 block of West 155th Street, near the Compton/Woodley Airport.
The shooting was reported just before 2:00 p.m. on Friday, and when authorities arrived the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
An investigation is underway as authorities search for a suspect and motive in the incident.
Anyone with information on the shooting was asked to contact the LASD Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.
(© Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)