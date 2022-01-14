LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Santa Ana winds returned to the Southland Friday and were expected to continue into Saturday prompting a wind advisory.

“Northeast winds will start to increase Friday morning across the L.A. Mountains and L.A./Ventura valleys then quickly spread down through the Highway 14 and Highway 126 corridors into the valleys and coastal areas, with gusts to 45 mph possible,” according to the National Weather Service.

“Additional strengthening of offshore flow and upper support Friday night into early Saturday will result in gusts to or locally exceeding 60 mph, especially in the mountains and higher portions of the L.A./Ventura valleys. Peak winds are expected to occur between midnight and 8 a.m. Saturday but only slight weakening through the morning.”

A wind advisory was in effect from 9 a.m. Friday through until 3 p.m. Saturday for Los Angeles County mountains; the Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area; Santa Clarita and San Fernando valleys; and the coastal area, including downtown Los Angeles.

The areas can expect northeast winds up to 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

Gusty winds can blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles on Highways 33 in Ventura County and Interstate 5 in Los Angeles County.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

According to the NWS, the windy conditions could stretch into Sunday.

The high winds are not expected to prompt any red flag or fire warnings, thanks to anticipated humidity levels of 25% or more and the recent rains.

The winds could potentially cause hazardous driving conditions for trucks and other high-profile vehicles.