SHERMAN OAKS (CBSLA) – Two suspects remained outstanding Friday night after one of them brandished a gun in Sherman Oaks, prompting an evacuation at a nearby grocery store.
Los Angeles Police Department officers were called about 2 p.m. to the 14500 block of Ventura Boulevard, near Hazeltine Avenue, after receiving a report of a man who pulled a gun before fleeing with a man and a woman in a black hatchback into a nearby parking structure, according to the department’s Officer Drake Madison.
A nearby Ralphs was evacuated as officers searched the parking structure for the three suspects.
A woman was detained following a search of the area, but the man who brandished the gun and the second suspect who fled the scene with him were not found, Madison said.
No further details were immediately released.
