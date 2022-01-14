CANOGA PARK (CBSLA) — An attempted robbery at a jewelry store in Canoga Park prompted a response from LAPD officers on Friday evening.
According to an initial report from the Los Angeles Police Department, multiple calls reported that a shot was fired during the attempted robbery. While investigators continue to survey the scene, they learned that a group of four-to-five individuals entered “The Ice Brothers” jeweler at around 5:30 p.m., and attempted to steal items.
It was not immediately known what, if anything, was taken during the robbery, and suspects had already fled the scene by the time authorities arrived.
One person was injured during the incident, though LAPD has made it clear that they did not suffer a gunshot wound. The injury is of unknown severity, and their condition was unknown at the time of the report.
No suspect descriptions were available.
(© Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)