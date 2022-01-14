LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Metro will temporarily close its 23 dockless bike-share stations in North Hollywood for six to eight weeks starting Monday to replace them with 12 stations with docks.
According to Metro, the docked stations are used more and are simpler to use while the dockless "Smart Bike" system has not been popular with riders in the North Hollywood area.
Metro said it will continue to offer a limited number of electric bikes in North Hollywood.
Once transitioned to the Classic Bike System, the stations' bikes will be available for short local trips and will be compatible with Metro Bike Share stations all over Los Angeles County.
Metro urged North Hollywood bike-share users to make other arrangements until March.
People can learn more about Metro's Bike Share Program at metro.net/bikeshare.
