LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A suspect was arrested after a wild pursuit took place early Friday morning in South Los Angeles involving a stolen Cadillac.
According to Los Angeles police, the chase with the stolen red Cadillac began at about 4:45 a.m. in the area of the 105 Freeway, near Imperial Highway near L.A. International Airport.
Sky2 was over the scene as the pursuit wound its way onto the 110 Freeway through Exposition Park. The vehicle jumped on and off the freeway several times, driving recklessly, weaving in and out of traffic and hitting speeds of over 100 miles per hour.
A little before 5:30 a.m., the car appeared to come to a stop under the 110 Freeway overpass at Manchester Avenue and Figueroa Street. At about 5:35 a.m., police reported that the pursuit was over and the suspect was in custody. The suspect was not identified.
The exact circumstances which sparked the chase were unclear.