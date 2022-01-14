GLENDORA (CBSLA) — On Friday, a Glendora man pleaded guilty to a felony charge of destroying government property during the insurrection at the United States Capitol last January.

According to court documents, 21-year-old Hunter Emke destroyed five window panes during his attempt to break into the Capitol building during the insurrection that disrupted a joint session of Congress on Jan. 6, 2021. Court documents also show that the Glendora man caused nearly $3,000 of damage during the riot.

After he and the large group gathered outside the Rotunda door on the east side of the building at about 2:15 p.m., Emke jumped onto a ledge and used his right foot to smash three window panes. He then used his right fist to break two more window panes. According to court documents, the Architect of the Capitol claimed Emke caused $2,821 of damages by shattering the five window panes.

Emke was arrested on Jan. 13, 2021. He will be sentenced later this year on May 11.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s office, 725 people from nearly all 50 states have been arrested since the Jan. 6 attack.