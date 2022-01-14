HACIENDA HEIGHTS (CBSLA) — A temporary COVID-19 testing site opened Friday at William Steinmetz Park in Hacienda Heights, Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda Solis announced.
The site, located at 1545 S. Stimson Ave., will be open from Tuesday through Saturday, from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. until it moves to a new location on Jan. 22.READ MORE: Search For Suspect In Hancock Park Fatal Stabbing Still Ongoing
The COVID-19 test site opened in partnership with CORE and has the capacity to run 1,000 tests each day.
“I continue to work diligently, through various partnerships, to increase testing capacity in the First District,” Solis said. “Our communities are looking to the county for resources, and I am glad we are able to launch another testing site that residents can easily access.”READ MORE: Sherman Oaks Ralphs Evacuated After Suspect Who Brandished Gun Fled Into Parking Structure
People can get tested at the site without health insurance or documented immigration status.
The site is one of 25 county- and state-operated COVID-19 testing sites in Solis’ district.MORE NEWS: Woman Killed In Compton Shooting; Authorities Searching For Suspect
A full list of COVID-19 testing sites in Los Angeles County can be found at covid19.lacounty.gov/testing.