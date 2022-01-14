LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Chargers have fired both Special Teams Coordinator Derius Swinton II and Special Teams Assistant Coach Mayur Chaudhari.

Both coaches were with the team for one season, signing on as part of head coach Brandon Staley’s initial staff, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Despite a steady progression throughout the season, the Chargers struggled on special teams, ranking last on the Football Power Index among all NFL teams, with a ranking of -0.7. FIP measures contribution to expected point margins versus an average opponent on a neutral playing field, in this case, analyzing the special teams of the Chargers.

They also ranked 23rd in the league in Special Teams Efficiency, with a ranting of 45.1, compared to the highest in the league – 65.5.

Prior to his time with the Bolts, Swinton has had a long run in professional coaching, beginning in 2009 when he was hired by the then-St. Louis Rams as a Special Teams Quality Control Coach. He would remain in that role until 2012, when he was hired at the same position with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Just one year later he would move on to Denver as an Assistant Special Teams Coach, spending both 2013 and 2014 with the Broncos. He would also spend one year with the Chicago Bears in the same position in 2015, and then 2017, after a one-year stint with the San Francisco 49ers as their Special Teams Coordinator.

In 2018, Swinton joined the Detroit Lions as an Offensive Assistant, before joining the Arizona Cardinals under the Bill Walsh NFL diversity coaching fellowship, signing on full time in 2020 as an Assistant Special Teams Coach, before being hired as part of Staley’s staff.

Mayur Chaudhari was with the Atlanta Falcons as a Special Teams Assistant from 2018 to 2020 before joining the Chargers in 2021. Prior to this, Chaudhari’s coaching experience spans back to 1998 in College Football, spending time with UC Davis, Stanford, San Jose State and Hawaii amongst other programs.