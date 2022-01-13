LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A wind advisory will go into effect Friday morning for the Ventura and Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range.
The advisory will be in effect from 9 a.m. Friday through 3 p.m. Saturday.
The areas can expect northeast winds up to 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.
Gusty winds can blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles on Highways 33 in Ventura County and Interstate 5 in Los Angeles County.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.