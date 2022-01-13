LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A Southern California study from healthcare giant Kaiser Permanente has found that the Omicron variant of COVID-19 is significantly less deadly as compared to the Delta variant.

The study used the results of 88,576 positive cases detected between Nov. 30 and Jan. 1 among Kaiser Permanente members in the Southern California healthcare system.

The study concluded that those with Omicron had a 74% lower risk of being admitted to an ICU than a patient with Delta. It also determined that an Omicron patient had a 91% lower risk of dying of the coronavirus than a patient with Delta.

It further concluded that COVID-19 patients with symptoms had a 53% lower risk of being hospitalized if they had Omicron verses Delta.

Overall, the study determined that COVID-19 patients “with presumed Omicron variant infection were associated with substantially reduced risk of severe clinical endpoints and shorter durations of hospital stay.”

The study was funded by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky tweeted its results Wednesday and added: “While less severe, Omicron is much more transmissible & we are seeing the unprecedented impact. Over 1M cases in a day, 99% of counties with high transmission & strained healthcare systems. Protect against COVID19: get vaccinated + boosted, wear a mask & stay home if sick.”

