MOORPARK (CBSLA) — A pair of San Fernando Valley brothers have been arrested in connection with a string of thefts from Kohl’s department stores throughout Ventura County.
Vardan Gevorgyan, 30, of North Hollywood, and Raphael Gevorgyan, 37, of Van Nuys, were arrested last Friday at an apartment complex in Pacoima, where one of them had been staying, following an investigation into an organized retail theft spree, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.
The investigation into the Gevorgyans began with a Nov. 16, 2021 heist at a Kohl’s, 872 New Los Angeles Ave. in Moorpark. In that incident, deputies found someone had disabled a security cable attached to a large jewelry display case. The entire display case was walked out and put into a vehicle waiting right outside the store’s doors.
Store management estimated the theft of the jewelry in the display case was worth in excess of $21,500, authorities said.
Investigators later determined the same suspect was responsible for similar thefts at seven different Kohl’s locations throughout Southern California, with a total loss in excess of $124,000, according to sheriff’s officials.
Detectives eventually identified Vardan Gevorgyan through "a variety of different investigative methods and techniques" and learned he had conspired with and worked with his brother in order to commit the thefts, authorities said.
Both brothers face charges of grand theft for the Moorpark heist and another at the Simi Valley Kohl’s store. According to jail records, Vardan Gevorgyan is being held on $70,000 bail, while bail was set at $75,000 for his brother Raphael. Both are scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 21.