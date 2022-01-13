LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Musician Kanye West, who performs under the name Ye, is under investigation for a possible battery incident which occurred in downtown Los Angeles early Thursday morning.
According to Los Angeles police, the incident occurred at 3 a.m. at the intersection of Santa Fe and Bay streets.
The exact circumstances of the incident were unclear. However, according to TMZ, West purportedly got into an argument outside the members-only club SoHo Warehouse, and is accused of punching a male fan who asked for an autograph.
West is named as a suspect in a misdemeanor battery report, police said.
No arrests have been made, police said. There was no word of any serious injuries.
On Wednesday, the 44-year-old West was named as one of the headliners of the upcoming Coachella festival in April.