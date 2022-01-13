HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — “Hamilton” will resume performances at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre on Feb. 9 after multiple shows were canceled due to COVID-19 cases over the holidays.
"For all of us, the road to getting performances of `Hamilton' up and running for our audiences was a true demonstration of that timeless adage: The Show Must Go On," Broadway in Hollywood General Manager Jeff Loeb said in a statement. "The combination of hard work, a commitment to health and safety, clear communication, and positive thinking were the key elements that helped all of us execute a successful reopening of our theater, and this glorious production.
"We commend our community of theatergoers, actors, stagehands, and ushers who helped us raise that curtain — and who will help keep that curtain up in Los Angeles as new Broadway entertainment continues to grace our stage."
The show’s run is set to end on March 20.
In December, performances were canceled after a surge of cases occurred "backstage," according to Broadway in Hollywood, owner of the theater.
Tickets for the remaining shows are available at www.broadwayinhollywood.com/hamiltonla.