LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Homicide detectives say a Fresno man suspected of murdering his mother and grandfather could be trying to hide in Southern California.

Rahmad Kerel Parke, 25, is the sole suspect in the murders of his mother, 58-year-old Melba Abdelaziz, and his grandfather, 90-year-old Mel Abdelaziz. Melba Abdelaziz had been living with her father so she could provide medical care for the aging former church pastor, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

The Abdelazizs were found dead at their home in the 5100 block of E. Tulare Avenue in Fresno last Thursday. The former pastor’s body was found in the home’s front yard, and his daughter’s body was inside the home, authorities said.

Parke, who authorities say fled the scene of the crime, was identified by detectives as being responsible for the murders of his mother and grandfather. He was described as a 5-foot-10, 185-pound Black man with brown eyes and black hair with possible facial hair.

Authorities say he is a transient known to frequent Fresno and Los Angeles County, specifically Santa Monica, Van Nuys, and Sherman Oaks.

Investigators are asking for help finding Parke, but anyone who sees him or knows where he is staying should not approach him, but should instead call law enforcement immediately. Anyone with information about the case can contact Detective Jose Diaz at (559) 600-8204 or (559) 448-7089.