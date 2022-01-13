SANTA CLARITA (CBSLA) – At least a dozen vehicles were damaged or destroyed when a fire broke out in the carport of a Santa Clarita apartment complex early Thursday morning.
The blaze was reported at around 1:30 a.m. in the 27300 block of Camp Plenty Road.
Los Angeles County Fire Department crews responded to find several vehicles ablaze. Crews were able to get the fire under control.
It did not spread to any nearby buildings. There were no injuries. At least 14 vehicles were damaged, eight of which were destroyed.
The cause is under investigation. However, a fire official on scene told CBSLA that no foul play is suspected, and the fire may have been accidental in nature.