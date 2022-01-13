LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The 27th annual Critics Choice Awards ceremony has been rescheduled for March 13 after being postponed due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.
The event, hosted by Taye Diggs and Nicole Byer, was originally scheduled for Jan. 9.READ MORE: No Burn Order Extended Through Friday For Many Parts Of Southland
“Following the science and tracking the course of the Omicron variant, we believe that March 13th will be the right day to properly honor the finest achievements in film and television during the past year,” Critics Choice Association CEO Joey Berlin said in a statement.READ MORE: Fresno Man Rahmad Parke, Wanted In Murders Of Mother And Grandfather, Known To Frequent Santa Monica, Van Nuys And Sherman Oaks
“We could have proceeded with our original January 9th date with limited attendance or switched to a virtual awards show like we did last year, but we decided to wait until we could safely gather in person and truly celebrate with the creative community, industry leaders and our CCA members all together in one beautiful setting for all the world to see.”
The ceremony will be held at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Century City. Final voting for the awards will happen between March 9 through March 11.MORE NEWS: Riverside County Infant Dies After Contracting COVID-19
(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)