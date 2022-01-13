ADELANTO (CBSLA) – San Bernardino County Fire crews were able to knock down a major two-alarm commercial fire in Adelanto Wednesday evening.
Authorities said the fire crews responded to the large commercial blaze in the 18000 block of Baldwin Street at around 4:35 p.m. Wednesday and went into defensive mode to protect other nearby homes and a strip mall center.
Officials said they think the fire started at a nursery on Baldwin Street. There were reportedly several explosions, possibly from propane tanks used at the business where the fire raged.
About 50 firefighters were called out to manage the blaze. No injuries were reported, and fire damage did not extend to any homes or the neighboring strip mall.
Two people were arrested and accused of sparking the fire. According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, Peng Wei and Jing Wei Ping are accused of running an illegal cannabis grow operation which sparked the massive fire. After the fire was knocked down, investigators found evidence of a butane extraction lab, a marijuana extraction system, cash, two unserialized firearms and a large quantity of processed and concentrated marijuana.
Adelanto: Fire crews continue to work the 2nd Alarm “Baldwin” fire, working to keep the fire from exposures. IC also repairing power lines down. Victorville & Apple Valley Fire assisting. pic.twitter.com/vJ0QBLKZ9d
— San Bernardino County Fire (@SBCOUNTYFIRE) January 13, 2022