LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Four people have been charged in connection to the murder of Los Angeles Police Department Officer Fernando Arroyos.

Luis Alfredo de La Rosa Rios, 29, Ernesto Cisneros, 22, Jesse Contreras, 33, and Haylee Marie Grisham, 18, are all associated with the gang named Florencia 13 also known as “F13.” Rios, Cisneros and Contreras are alleged to be members of F13 while in a post-arrest interview Grisham said she had been dating Rios for about a year.

In the interview, she also said that Rios and two other F13 gang members were “looking for people to rob” on the night of Arroyos’ death.

Rios confirmed this in his interview saying that the group was looking to “make money” by robbing someone.

According to court documents, all four defendants are charged with “violent crimes in aid of racketeering.”

On Jan. 10, 2022, Rios and Cisneros allegedly confronted Arroyos and his girlfriend after the couple finished looking at a home they hoped to purchase. According to surveillance footage, the two suspects snatched chains from Arroyos and took a black walking stick away from his girlfriend. According to the court documents, when Rios and Cisneros stole Arroyo’s chain they exchanged gunfire. As the suspects fled, Arroyos ran toward an alley where he collapsed.

Autopsy deemed the death as a homicide and the cause of death as a single gunshot wound.

According to L.A. County jail records, the three men, Rios, Cisneros and Contreras, have been arrested for misdemeanors in the past no felonies were listed on the website. Grisham has no other charges listed according to the online jail records.