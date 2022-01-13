WOODLAND HILLS (CBSLA) – A death investigation is underway in Woodland Hills after three men were discovered dead in an apartment.
"Pretty traumatic for all of us," said neighbor Buddy Sampson. "I don't think any of us slept very well last night."
Authorities with the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to calls of a medical emergency in the 22100 block of West Victory Boulevard at around 7:28 p.m.
When first responders arrived at the scene, they discovered three deceased victims. According to detectives, a relative discovered the bodies after the men didn't answer their phones.
Though the investigation is ongoing and no cause of death has been declared, officials with the Los Angeles Police Department believe the three men, who are in their late 20s or early 30s, died of suspected drug overdoses. Toxicology reports are underway.
“I have to admit I never thought it would hit home here cause this has always been a quiet community and nothing usually happens here,” said Sampson. “For us, it’s just jarring and stunning for us.”
None of the victims were identified and no other information was immediately available.
“I think this is just a little slice of what we’re going through now in communities all across the United States,” said Sampson. “My prayers are with the people that died and I hope they find peace.”