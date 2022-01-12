Eric Weddle Comes Out Of Retirement To Help Rams In Playoff RunOver his distinguished 13-year NFL career, Weddle was a five-time All-Pro selection. He retired following the 2019 season.

Clippers Rally From 25 Down In 2nd Half, Stun Nuggets 87-85Amir Coffey had 18 points, Reggie Jackson scored 11 of his 13 in the fourth quarter and the Los Angeles Clippers rallied from a 25-point deficit in the second half for a stunning 87-85 victory over the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday night.

Malkin Scores Twice In Return, Penguins Defeat Ducks 4-1Evgeni Malkin scored twice and had an assist in his season debut, Jeff Carter added two goals and the surging Pittsburgh Penguins rolled to a 4-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday night.