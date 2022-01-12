ADELANTO (CBSLA) – San Bernardino County Fire crews are battling a two-alarm fire in Adelanto.
“Fire crews continue to work the 2nd Alarm “Baldwin” fire, working to keep the fire from exposures. IC also repairing power lines down. Victorville & Apple Valley Fire assisting,” officials with SB Fire tweeted.
Authorities said the fire crews responded to the large commercial blaze in the 18000 block of Baldwin Street at around 4:35 p.m. Wednesday. So, they said, crews have been able to keep the flames from spreading to adjacent homes and a strip mall.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.
