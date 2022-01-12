LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Tributes began to pour in Wednesday following the news that 1960s icon Ronnie Spector passed away at 78.

According to Spector’s family, she died Wednesday after a brief battle with cancer.

Fellow musicians took to Twitter to share tributes to the leader of The Ronettes who sang such hits as “Be My Baby,” “Baby I Love You” and “Walking in the Rain.”

I just heard the news about Ronnie Spector and I don’t know what to say. I loved her voice so much and she was a very special person and a dear friend. This just breaks my heart. Ronnie’s music and spirit will live forever.

Love & Mercy, Brianhttps://t.co/dXZKTMWv8a — Brian Wilson (@BrianWilsonLive) January 12, 2022

Our dear friend Ronnie Spector, has passed. She was the sweetest person you could ever know. And her mark on rock and roll is indelible.

.

.

.#RonnieSpector @RonnieSpectorGS pic.twitter.com/9ozv0Yqk9j — Joan Jett (@joanjett) January 12, 2022

RIP Ronnie Spector. It was an honor to Produce her and encourage her to get back on stage where she remained for the next 45 years. Her record with the E Street Band helped sustain us at a very precarious time (thanks to Steve Popovich). Condolences to her husband and family. — Stevie Van Zandt (@StevieVanZandt) January 12, 2022

Peace and Love, Ronnie Spector.💔 pic.twitter.com/QbkuVEgg92 — Susanna Hoffs (@SusannaHoffs) January 12, 2022

Oh No! Ronnie Spector, Girl Group Icon and Leader of the Ronettes, Dies at 78 https://t.co/xjh7zyRw2c — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) January 12, 2022

Rest In Peace Ronnie Spector such a special time in music. What a beautiful song 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗥𝗼𝗻𝗲𝘁𝘁𝗲𝘀 – 𝐁𝐞 𝐌𝐲 𝐁𝐚𝐛𝐲 – l𝗶𝘃𝗲 | [𝗰𝗼𝗹𝗼𝗿] https://t.co/762G9yoQ8b via @YouTube — Dave Davies (@davedavieskinks) January 12, 2022