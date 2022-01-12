CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
Filed Under:KCAL 9, Ronnie Spector

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Tributes began to pour in Wednesday following the news that 1960s icon Ronnie Spector passed away at 78.

According to Spector’s family, she died Wednesday after a brief battle with cancer.

Fellow musicians took to Twitter to share tributes to the leader of The Ronettes who sang such hits as “Be My Baby,” “Baby I Love You” and “Walking in the Rain.”