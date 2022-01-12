LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles City Council will consider whether to rename a street in Boyle Heights after legendary Mexican musician Vicente Fernández, who passed away last month.
L.A. City Councilman Kevin de Leon says he will introduce a motion Wednesday that would rename Bailey Street, which is located near Adventist Health White Memorial hospital between First Street and Pennsylvania Avenue, after Fernández.
“The street to be named in his honor is appropriately adjacent to the L.A. historic Mariachi Plaza,” De Leon said in a statement.
The beloved singer died Dec. 11 at the age of 81. He had been in poor health after a fall forced him to have surgery.
Fernández earned three Grammys, eight Latin Grammys, and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.