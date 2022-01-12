INDIO (CBSLA) — Harry Styles, Ye and Billie Eilish were announced Wednesdays as the headliners for Coachella 2022, Billboard confirmed.
Swedish House Mafia has also been confirmed to perform at this year's festival, according to Billboard.
Coachella 2022 is scheduled for the weekends of April 15-17 and April 22-24 at the Empire Polo Grounds in Indio.
Last year, the festival was canceled due to COVID. In 2020, the event was moved to October before being canceled entirely.
Those attending will be required to show proof of full vaccination or a negative covid test taken within 72 hours of the event.