Health Care Workers And Hospitals Still Scrambling With Omicron Surge In an effort to ease some of the burden, LA County officials have reportedly identified some of hardest it ER's and deployed county workers to help offload patients from ambulances.

Emotional Vigil Held For 27-Year-Old Fernando Arroyos, LAPD Officer Slain During Monday RobberyChief Michel Moore declined to go into any detail about the four people arrested in connection with Arroyos' murder, but said it will soon be clear that the 27-year-old officer was a victim of the increasingly violent street robberies plaguing the city.