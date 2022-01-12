WOODLAND HILLS (CBSLA) – A death investigation is underway in Woodland Hills after three people were discovered dead in an apartment.
Authorities with the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to calls of a medical emergency in the 22100 block of West Victory Boulevard at around 7:28 p.m.
When first responders arrived at the scene, they discovered three deceased victims.
Though the investigation is ongoing and no cause of death has been declared, officials with the Los Angeles Police Department the three deaths are suspected overdoses.
None of the victims were identified and no other information was immediately available.