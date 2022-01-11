LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — UCLA announced Tuesday that only family members will be able to attend all home indoor games through Jan. 21 due to the current surge in COVID-19 cases.
Only family members will be permitted to attend the men's basketball game against Oregon on Thursday and Oregon State on Saturday.
They will be the second and third consecutive UCLA men’s basketball games at Pauley Pavilion with the new restrictions.
Three women's basketball games will also be impacted including Friday's game against Washington, Sunday's game against Washington State and the Jan. 20 game against USC.
The men’s volleyball match against Princeton on Saturday will also be affected, along with the men’s volleyball Pac-12/Big 10 Challenge set for Jan. 21.
UCLA officials said they are monitoring the COVID situation, “with a goal of welcoming fans back to competitions as soon as possible.”
"UCLA men's and women's basketball season ticket holders will automatically receive a credit to their UCLA ticket account for the cost of any game held without fans," according to the university. "Single-game ticket purchases for indoor events held without fans will be automatically refunded."
