INGLEWOOD (CBSLA) — Los Angeles will host the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship at SoFi Stadium next January.
The University of Alabama and the University of Georgia played in the national 2022 championship game Monday night in Indianapolis.READ MORE: Fatal LAPD Shootings Jumped In 2021; More Suspects Armed With Non-Firearm Weapons
The 2023 CFP National Championship in Inglewood is scheduled nearly 11 months to the day after the L.A. area hosts Super Bowl LVI on Feb. 13, 2022.
“We have eagerly awaited this moment since the bid was awarded to Los Angeles in 2017,” said James Rishwain, Chairman, Los Angeles College Football Playoff National Championship Host Committee.
“We are excited to deploy the region’s tremendous venues and assets – diversity, creativity, entertainment – as well as its storied history of hosting the world’s biggest sporting events, including the Olympics, World Cup, and All-Star Weekends.”
The Los Angeles area last hosted the college football championship – then known as the BCS National Championship Game – in 2014 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena.READ MORE: 2 Arrested In Shooting At The Bank In Old Town Temecula That Killed Hemet Father
The Los Angeles region has hosted the college football championship four previous times in 2002, 2006, 2010, and 2014.
While Inglewood will host the CFP National Championship, other events will be held throughout the L.A. region.
“Los Angeles has a long, rich history of playing host to peak athletic achievement – and using those triumphs to fuel our economic growth and inspire our communities,” said Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti.
“Hosting the College Football Playoff National Championship provides us yet another extraordinary opportunity to boost our workforce and celebrate L.A. on a global stage.”
“We are excited to host the CFP National Championship, delivering a first-class fan experience and unforgettable stage for the nation’s premier college football teams,” said Jason Gannon, Managing Director, SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park. “Beginning with Super Bowl LVI next month, this event will add another historic chapter to the legacy of this incredible venue.”MORE NEWS: Off-Duty LAPD Officer Shot, Killed In Attempted Armed Robbery In South LA
For more information on the CFP National Championship and the Los Angeles Host Committee, visit LosAngeles2023.com and collegefootballplayoff.com.