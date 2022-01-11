PLAYA DEL REY (CBSLA) — A relative of a married couple stabbed the pair in their Playa Del Rey home, killing one of the victims.
READ MORE: Suspect Arrested In Fatal Shooting Of Taco Bell Employee, Alejandro Garcia
Another victim was transported to the hospital. As of 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, authorities have not released the identities of the victims.READ MORE: All Lanes Of SB 710 Freeway In Long Beach Blocked Due To Crash
The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a home in the 200 block of Redlands Avenue after receiving reports of a stabbing. Upon arrival, officers found two people stabbed inside their home, one of whom was dead. The condition of the other victim is unclear at this time. LAPD said that the suspect fled the scene before police arrived.
According to police, the suspect crashed his car into a light pole about three miles away at the intersection of Manchester Avenue and Sepulveda Boulevard, after which he fled on foot. LAX police and LAPD found the suspect at the corner of Sepulveda Eastway and Westchester Parkway.MORE NEWS: UCLA Says Only Family Members Can Attend Indoor Games Through Jan. 21
The two agencies detained and placed the suspect in custody at gunpoint.